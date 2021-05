Gymnast says MSU is billing her for appointments with Larry Nassar Disgraced Olympics and Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar listened to more victim statements Monday ahead of sentencing. Among them was 15-year-old Emma Ann Miller who addressed the court with her mother by her side. She said Nassar sexually assaulted her on "multiple occasions" at his Michigan State University (MSU) practice. She said her last appointment with Nassar was in 2016, shortly before he was suspended.