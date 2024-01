Gymnast Maggie Nichols talks new memoir, overcoming adversity World Champion Gymnast Maggie Nichols was at the top of her game in 2015 when she reported USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar for sexual abuse to USA Gymnastics officials. After failing to make the 2016 U.S. Olympic team and retiring from elite gymnastics, Nichols went on to become one of the best collegiate gymnasts of all time. Nichols joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her new memoir.