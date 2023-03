Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in civil trial over Utah skiing accident Actress Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand in a Utah courtroom to testify in a civil trial over a 2016 skiing accident over claims she crashed into a retired optometrist at a Utah ski resort. The optometrist is seeking $300,000, while Paltrow is countersuing for a symbolic $1. Randy Kessler, a trial law professor at Emory University, joined CBS News to discuss the case.