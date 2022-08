Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison for actions in Jan. 6 Capitol riot A federal judge sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the January 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence related to the riot so far. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has details on the breaking news, followed by comments from Reffitt's daughters outside the courthouse.