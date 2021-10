Gut microbiome could predict prognosis for rheumatoid arthritis patients, study finds A recent study published in Genome Medicine shows that the gut microbiome can possibly indicate whether a patient with rheumatoid arthritis will improve in their condition over time. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health and author of the forthcoming book, "Immunity Strong," joins CBSN to discuss the findings.