Guðlaugur Thór Thórdarson on “why we should all be feminists” Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development Cooperation of Iceland Guðlaugur Thór Thórdarson joins New York Times Gender Director Francesca Donner for a conversation inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s essay, “We Should All Be Feminists,” at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders.