Gunman in Joe McKnight shooting released

Ronald Gasser, 54, admitted to shooting former NFL running back Joe McKnight in suburban New Orleans. Gasser, who waited for police to arrive at the scene, was questioned and released a few hours later without charges. Omar Villafranca reports.
