U.S. sees disturbing uptick in gun violence and mass shootings There were at least three mass shootings over the Easter weekend. Two teens were killed, and dozens of people were hurt. CBS News' Jeff Pegues has more on the surge in gun violence. Then John Roman, a senior fellow in the Economics, Justice and Society group at NORC at the University of Chicago, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano with more on the factors behind it and what can be done.