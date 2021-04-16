Gun safety groups call for federal background check legislation As the U.S. grapples with a growing number of mass shootings nationwide, several gun safety activist groups are fighting to stop the upward trend. “Everytown for Gun Safety,'' is a bipartisan coalition calling on the Senate to push for stricter background check legislation. Shannon Watts, the founder of “Moms Demand Action,” joins CBSN to discuss the coalition's 10-day road trip across the country to Washington, D.C. and its efforts to push for federal background checks.