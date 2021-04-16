Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gun safety groups call for federal background check legislation

As the U.S. grapples with a growing number of mass shootings nationwide, several gun safety activist groups are fighting to stop the upward trend. “Everytown for Gun Safety,'' is a bipartisan coalition calling on the Senate to push for stricter background check legislation. Shannon Watts, the founder of “Moms Demand Action,” joins CBSN to discuss the coalition's 10-day road trip across the country to Washington, D.C. and its efforts to push for federal background checks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.