Latest updates on gun reform, N. Korea talks & DACA protection President Trump met with governors from 38 states Monday. Gun legislation proposals were discussed at length. Meanwhile, the White House is discussing the possibility of diplomatic talks with North Korea, and the Supreme Court declined to hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court's ruling that it must continue to accept DACA renewal applications. Jill Colvin, White House reporter for The Associated Press, joins CBSN to discuss the latest in politics.