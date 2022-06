Gun control bill heads for House after Senate passes it: CBS News Flash June 24, 2022 The Senate has passed a gun control bill, 65 to 33. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote on it Friday - then send it to President Biden's desk. It’s been one year since the Surfside, Fla. building collapse. And a judge has given final approval to a settlement topping $1 billion for victims. And the Supreme Court will release more decisions in the morning. One could involve the fate of Roe v. Wade.