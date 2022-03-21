Watch CBS News

Guide dog trainee shows off discipline

Natalie Hooper, a volunteer puppy-raiser with Guide Dogs of America, showed off her well-trained golden retriever Riddley, who is learning to resist treats as a way to work on impulse control and leaving things unless otherwise instructed.
