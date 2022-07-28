Watch CBS News

Growing homelessness among baby boomers

A growing number of baby boomers are experiencing homelessness amid rising rents and inflation. The number of homeless people over 55 is expected to swell to 225,000 nationwide by 2026, according to one study. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.