Growing fears as Zika virus linked to birth defects Health officials are bracing for more U.S. cases of the Zika virus. An infected baby in Hawaii was born with birth defects. Experts think the mom got the virus in Brazil where thousands of brain injuries in newborns could be the result of virus. Brazil is one of the 14 countries and territories including Puerto Rico where the CDC continues a travel advisory. Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the virus.