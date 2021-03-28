Live

Watch CBSN Live

Growing criticism over grand jury system

In the wake of the latest high-profile grand jury investigation, CBS News looked at how the process works. “If they don’t want an indictment it won’t happen,” Cato Institute’s Timothy Lynch tells CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.