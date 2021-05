Growing concern over unrest in Colombia Unrest has erupted in Colombia over President Iván Duque's proposed tax hike. He announced the measure on April 28, and four days later canceled it because Colombians began protesting. Duque said the revenue would have eased the strain the pandemic caused, but critics say it would have put more than 3.6 million Colombians into poverty. Former Ambassador to Colombia Kevin Whitaker explains to CBSN's Lana Zak what lead the country to this point and what it could take to calm tension.