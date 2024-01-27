Growing border battle in Congress threatens to upend bipartisan immigration deal The growing border battle in Congress is threatening to upend a bipartisan deal to overhaul immigration policies. President Biden has urged Congress to pass the deal, which he said would include tough reforms to secure the border, but House Speaker Mike Johnson warns it is likely dead on arrival. His words come amid concerns that Republicans are blocking the deal to help former president Donald Trump in the upcoming election. CBS News' Christina Ruffini reports from the White House.