Live

Watch CBSN Live

Group sues San Francisco over outdoor urinal

A group of California churchgoers is suing the city of San Francisco over a public park's outdoor urinal that some say is discriminatory against women and the disabled. Cate Cauguiran of CBS San Francisco has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.