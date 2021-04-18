Live

Watch CBSN Live

Group of Russian athletes banned from Olympics

After a vote by the International Association of Athletics Federations on Friday, Russia's track and field team was banned from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins CBSN with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.