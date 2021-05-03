Live

Watch CBSN Live

Group of farmers help regrow coral reef

Scientists say climate change is contributing to the devastation of the world's coral reefs - including a 300-mile long stretch off the coast of Florida. But a group of underwater farmers are working to reverse the damage. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.