Grounds of conflict: "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville, Va. Thousands gathered at the "Unite the Right" rally in Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday morning. Riots, chants and violence began before the rally was set to start. Counter-protesters yelled "Nazi scum" and chanted "Black Lives Matter." In each shot of this footage, there's a different story unfolding. The city declared unlawful assembly around noon -- the original slated start time for the rally. By early afternoon, law enforcement kenneled the park and streets ordering everyone in the area to evacuate immediately. Watch more from the scene in Virginia. By: Anisah Jabar