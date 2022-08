Groundhog gets caught stealing on security camera A Delaware gardener named Jeff Premar noticed someone was stealing his vegetables. So, he set up a security camera – and realized the culprit was a groundhog. "He would get right up into the camera and chomp on the veggies in your face like, 'Yeah I’m eating your veggies, what are you gonna do about it, Gardener Jeff?'" Premar told CBS News. Eventually, have gave up and built the groundhog, whom he named Chunk, a mini table to dine at.