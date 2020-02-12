Civil rights lawyers on battles they fought Fred Gray and Benjamin Crump are two renowned attorneys known for their work in civil rights. Gray was the lawyer for Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955, while Crump more recently represented the families of Trayvon Martin in Florida and Michael Brown in Missouri. “CBS This Morning” brought them together to talk about their lives’ work as part of our Trailblazers series honoring Black History Month. In this extended interview, Gray and Crump detail growing up during a time of segregation and what inspired them to pursue a career in civil rights.