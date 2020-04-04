Grocery delivery start-up Boxed sees soaring demand amid pandemic One start up company has risen to meet the mounting demand for grocery deliveries as the coronavirus pandemic forces millions of Americans to stay inside their homes. Boxed, described as Costco for millennials, offers many items that seemingly vanished overnight from store shelves through their app and website. The company has also become known for the generous benefits it provides full-time employees, from paid sick leave to financial support for college and weddings. Don Dahler takes a look at one of Boxed’s warehouses to see how they are handling the spike in business.