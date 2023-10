Grisly details of Natalee Holloway's murder revealed in Joran van der Sloot confession Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 in a confession that was revealed publicly Wednesday as he entered a plea deal with federal prosecutors in an extortion case stemming from the disappearance that received international attention. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian has more.