Live

Watch CBSN Live

Greyhound racing may soon end in Florida

Attendance at Greyhound racing tracks has been dwindling for quite some time. But in Florida, thousands of races continue to be held. That's not necessarily what track owners want, though. David Begnaud explains.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.