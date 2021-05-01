Live

Gregg Allman, icon of Southern Rock, dead at 69

Gregg Allman, the soulful singer-songwriter who founded the Allman Brothers Band with his late brother, has died. He was 69. Allman was one of the pioneers of the Southern Rock movement. Music Journalist Alan Light joins CBSN with more details.
