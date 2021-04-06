Greg Louganis on Olympic glory and overcoming obstacles Louganis is considered the most accomplished diver in the sport’s history. He was on the American diving team in the 1976, 1984, and 1988 Olympics, winning five medals including four golds. Beyond diving, Louganis made strides for other gay athletes when he came out as a HIV-positive gay man in the 1990s. Louganis joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss "Back on Board," a new HBO documentary chronicling his life as one of the first openly gay athletes in America.