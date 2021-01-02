Greenpeace signals alarm over growing amount of microplastics in Earth’s waters Around the world, scientists are becoming increasingly alarmed about an environmental threat that humans are just starting to understand – microplastics and other manmade materials seeping into oceans and seas. Roxana Saberi joined researchers with the environmental group Greenpeace as they traveled from Antarctica to England, discovering just how much is polluting the remote waters, and what can be done to slow the tide.