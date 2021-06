Green-Wood Cemetery's effort to discover, honor veterans in their midst Covering one square mile of New York City, Brooklyn's historic Green-Wood Cemetery is a national historic landmark. More than 500,000 people are interred here. It's also the final resting place for an untold number of American war veterans. Now, the cemetery is enlisting an army of volunteers to help tell the stories of those who served throughout our nation's history. Dana Jacobson has more.