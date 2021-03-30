Live

Greek fighter jet crashes in Spain, kills 10

Ten people died after a fighter jet crashed at the Los Llanos airbase in Albacete, Central Spain. Military officials say the Greek F-16 jet crashed into other planes and exploded on impact. 'CBSN''s Vlad Duthiers reports.
