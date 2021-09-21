Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
The Year Broadway Went Dark
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
FBI confirms Gabby Petito's body discovered, death initially ruled a homicide
Biden says world stands at an "inflection point" in first U.N. address
Texas abortion law pushes women to clinics in other states
Facebook's oversight board to review "cross-check" system
FBI has more than doubled domestic terrorism caseload
Native American tribes sue Wisconsin over "unlawful" wolf hunting
Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Tessa Majors' death
McDonald's to cut plastic toys in its Happy Meals
House Democrats unveil bill to avert shutdown and suspend debt limit
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Company's salary increase brings baby boom
A few years ago, Gravity Payments' CEO gave his employees a minimum salary of $70,000. Since then, there's been a baby boom at the Seattle-based company. Workers say they feel more financial stability. Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On