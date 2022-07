Grass fire torches several Dallas-area homes: CBS News Flash July 26, 2022 Several homes were destroyed near Dallas by a grass fire apparently sparked by a lawnmower in 103-degree heat. Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida - but this time - to serve a 20 year prison sentence. She’s in a low security prison in Tallahassee. And the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $810 million dollars – the game’s third-biggest ever.