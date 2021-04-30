Live

Watch CBSN Live

Grandpa builds theme park for granddaughter

Jimmy White of Decatur, Texas, decided he wanted to spoil his granddaughter from the minute he learned she was coming into the world. So, he built her her very own amusement park. Steve Hartman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.