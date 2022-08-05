Watch CBS News

Grandmother meets granddaughter for first time

Eliane moved to Japan at six months pregnant, then the pandemic hit. She was separated from her mom, Solange, for two years, but they finally reunited. Plus, Solange got to meet her Alani for the first time.
