CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
FDA authorizes first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19
Biden extends pause on student loan repayments until May 1
Hawaii families devastated by impacts of Navy's fuel-contaminated water
January 6 committee asks for Jim Jordan's "voluntary cooperation"
ICE to test body cameras for special agents in pilot program
Senate Democrats meet about way forward on social spending bill
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact with infected staffer
Aviation industry warns of looming flight disruptions as 5G rolls out
Move over, Black Friday. Big discounts are coming in January.
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Grandfather graduates alongside granddaughter
Rene Neira, an 87-year-old grandfather, decided to go back to school a few years ago, and it just happened to coincide with his granddaughter's freshman year. This year, they each reached a huge milestone. Caitlin O'Kane has more with the Uplift.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On