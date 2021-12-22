Live

Grandfather graduates alongside granddaughter

Rene Neira, an 87-year-old grandfather, decided to go back to school a few years ago, and it just happened to coincide with his granddaughter's freshman year. This year, they each reached a huge milestone. Caitlin O'Kane has more with the Uplift.
