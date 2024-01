Grammys host Trevor Noah reveals biggest challenges: "I am never not nervous" Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row on Sunday, Feb. 4. The comedian and former "The Daily Show" host speaks with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King about his favorite part of hosting the Grammys, how he overcomes nerves on stage, the surreal experience of being nominated for Best Comedy Album and more.