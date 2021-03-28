Live

Grammy Music Educator Award finalists revealed

Grammy nomination day has arrived and only on "CBS This Morning," the finalists for the Grammy Music Educator Award are announced. These teachers were picked from more than 7,000 nominations for their significant contribution to music education.
