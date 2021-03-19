Live

Graffiti: Art or vandalism?

When people hear the word graffiti, many no doubt think of vandalism, but these days a growing number of enthusiasts are calling it art. Rita Braver tours a N.Y. museum exhibit of graffiti, some of which is worth upwards of $100,000.
