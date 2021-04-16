Live

Watch CBSN Live

GQ writer reacts to Melania Trump's attacks

Melania Trump has called a GQ profile about her "dishonest" and "inaccurate." GQ contributor Julia Loffe wrote the article and defends its accuracy. She joins CBSN to talk about the piece, and whether the Trumps plan to sue.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.