Govs. Jared Polis, Spencer Cox say their goal is to get sides "to stop shouting" at each other The co-chairs of the National Governors Association, Gov. Jared Polis, Democrat of Colorado, and Gov. Spencer Cox, Republican of Utah, tells "Face the Nation" that their goal is that "whatever the issue is, whether it's abortion, whether it's Israel, Palestine, whether it's the border and immigration, stop shouting, start talking and listening."