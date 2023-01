Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sworn in with message aimed at wider audience Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday for a second term and vowed to enact more "family-friendly policies." Other notable governors sworn in this week include Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, New York's Kathy Hochul and Arizona's Katie Hobbs. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.