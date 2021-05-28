New York Governor Cuomo faces federal probe into claims of priority COVID-19 testing for close associates and family members Federal investigators are reviewing whether New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave priority access to COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the pandemic. The governor allegedly granted the preferential testing for his close associates and his brother, Chris Cuomo. Jimmy Vielkind, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the new claims, and how a series of recent scandals surrounding Cuomo could impact his reelection bid for a fourth term.