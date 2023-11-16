Watch CBS News

Government shutdown averted as Senate sends funding bill to Biden for signature

The Senate easily passed a stopgap funding bill late Wednesday night, averting a government shutdown and punting a spending fight in Congress until early next year. The bill heads to President Biden's desk after it passed the Senate in an 87-11 vote. Only one Democratic senator voted against the measure, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more on that and a clash between protesters and police outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.
