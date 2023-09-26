Watch CBS News

Government offering free COVID-19 tests again

Americans can once again order free COVID-19 tests from the federal government. The program returns as officials are encouraging the public to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine amid rising hospitalizations. Dr. Celine Gounder joins "CBS Mornings."
