Gov. Kasich talks TPP trade deal, defining GOP and Putin in Syria GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump tops the latest Quinnipiac poll of swing states, meaning the billionaire is ahead of Ohio Gov. John Kasich in Kasich's own state. Kasich, who ranks third among Ohio Republican voters, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership, how he defines the Republican Party and how he would deal with Russia’s involvement in Syria.