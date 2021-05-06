Gov. Kasich says he supports outlawing bump stocks after Las Vegas shooting In our continuing series "American Voices," we are examining how national issues are playing out in state and local governments. Ohio's Republican governor, John Kasich, ran for president in 2016. During the Trump presidency, he has emerged as a leading voice calling for unity in all politics. Kasich joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the gun control debate after Sunday's Las Vegas mass shooting and bipartisan solutions for health care.