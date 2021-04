Gov. Christie on gun control, 2016 election polls and Trump A new poll shows Donald Trump with a huge lead in the Republican presidential race. According to Quinnipiac, 28 percent of Republicans support Trump. Ben Carson is second with 12 percent. Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are tied for third. The poll shows New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in ninth place. Gov. Christie joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his plan to break through a crowded Republican field.