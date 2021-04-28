Live

GOP's Obamacare replacement hits older Americans, AARP says

The American Medical Association and AARP came out against the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill Wednesday. Independent analysts predicted it would make insurance unaffordable for millions of Americans. Nancy Cordes has more.
