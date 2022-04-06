Watch CBS News

GOP wants to gain ground with Latino voters

Ahead of November's midterm elections, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is launching a new initiative targeting Latino voters called Vamos. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
